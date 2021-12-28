ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau woman pleads not guilty in boyfriend’s sword stabbing death

By Associated Press
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A 32-year-old southeast Missouri woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of her boyfriend, who was stabbed with a sword.

Brittany Wilson entered the plea Monday in a video conference. She is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, who was found dead at a Cape Girardeau home on Christmas Eve.

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

According to a police affidavit, Wilson said she and Foster had taken meth earlier in the day and she stabbed him with the sword because she believed several entities were living in his body.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to determine if Wilson qualifies for a public defender.

