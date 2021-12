Pulse Audio is offering a 77% discount on two of Sampleso’s sample libraries for Native Instruments Kontakt. Floppytron is an instrument library that was inspired by YouTube videos featuring floppy drives playing classic tunes from movies and video games. This basic yet complicated concept lead Sampelso to create an instrument unlike anything else we’ve ever seen before, including some features that are guaranteed to upgrade your productions, and spark your creativity.

