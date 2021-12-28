ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday night shooting in North Charleston apartment complex results with two people shot and killed, report

By Monica Doyle
 1 day ago
North Charleston, South Carolina – The number of deadly shooting cases this year continues in the Lowcountry area at the end of the year with yet another deadly incident on Monday in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the shooting that took place in an apartment complex in North Charleston on Monday night resulted with two people shot and killed.

The police learned about the incident shortly after 7 p.m. as they were dispatched at the scene to the Filbin Creek Apartments following a 911 call in regards to a shooting.

As soon as the first responders arrived at the scene, two male victims were located at the scene suffering gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released by the police spokesperson.

As of writing of the story, the local authorities didn’t provide more details about the case. Police don’t have suspects at this time.

The investigation about the case continues in the upcoming period.

Once more details are available, we will update the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or the North Charleston Police Department.

