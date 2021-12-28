ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Erica Synths Black K-Phaser: Eurorack module based on Krautrock Phaser

rekkerd.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleErica Synths has announced a new Eurorack module based on a classic, genre defining FX unit, the Krautrock Phaser. The Black K-Phaser is Erica Synths’ tribute to the German electronic music pioneers that largely shaped the sound...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Mr. Black unveils new-and-improved 8-stage Mini Phaser

Over the past two years, Mr. Black has slowly but surely been assembling a pretty formidable lineup of mini pedalboard-friendly effects pedals, comprising the Mini Tremolo, Mini Vintage Chorus, Mini Reverb, Mini Flanger… you get the picture. There’s a lot of Mr. Black Minis about. Well, the effects...
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Why Modular Synths & Loopers Are A Great Combination

In his latest video, Alex Theakston of Mylar Melodies takes an in-depth look at why modular synths and loopers can be a great combination. Cost has always been one of the main barriers to musicians playing and performing live with modular synthesizers. Most styles of music rely on having multiple independent voices and doing this with synth modules can quickly get cost-prohibitive for a lot of musicians.
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Roland brings back the JX-8P and JD-800 synths

Roland is exploring its analogue and digital heritage with its latest pair of Boutique synths, the JX-08 and JD-08, which emulate both the JX-8P and JD-800. Released in 1985, the JX-8P was among the last of Roland’s analog polysynths. With two digitally controlled oscillators per voice, it took analog into new territory with the ability to generate crisp, clear tones associated with the crop of all-digital synthesizers arriving on the scene. This hybrid approach made it highly versatile, especially with the hands-on editing functions of the companion PG-800 programmer. A favourite for its rich strings, pads, and brass sounds, the JX-BP’s characteristic tone is imprinted on numerous albums and movie soundtracks from the mid-’80s to today.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modulation#Eurorack#Fx#The Krautrock Phaser#The Black K Phaser#German
rekkerd.org

UVI Synth Anthology 3 virtual instrument collection on sale at 50% OFF

UVI has announced a flash sale on its collection of over 3,500 hand-crafted presets sampled from 132 synthesizers. Synth Anthology 3 delivers sounds from vintage and modern synths, including classics and rarities dating back to the early ’70s. An incredible collection of hardware synthesizer sounds, expertly programmed, individually sculpted...
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

SampleRadar advent calendar: 797 '90s synth samples

In one of our biggest sample giveaways yet, we've stuffed almost 800 '90s-flavoured leads, bass, pads and arps into a single stocking filler. Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar. Head over to our virtual advent calendar...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Synth Gems 1 review

An exquisite book that delivers on both style and substance in equal measure. Weighty but never heavy going, it’s a must-read. Accessible even for non-nerds. Mike Metlay’s Synth Gems 1 chronicles iconic synthesisers from 1970 to 2000 in glorious colour and extraordinary detail. It offers insights into more than 60 vintage synths, lovingly documented more than 320 pages with hundreds of stunning images and thousands of well-chosen words.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Ultimate Patches launches 333 patches for Sequential Take 5

Ultimate Patches has announced a new bundle of 333 high quality custom patches for the Take 5 by Sequential, a 5-voice polyphonic analog synthesizer. The collection covers retro, modern & futuristic polys, leads, evolving pads, acoustic pianos, vintage rhodes & wurlys, B3 organs, guitars, basses, percussion, fx and more. This...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
rekkerd.org

Wide Blue Sound’s cinematic Kontakt instruments on sale at 40% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on Wide Blue Sound, offering 40% off on its Kontakt instruments and expansion packs for a limited time. Wide Blue Sound develops revolutionary instruments for breathtaking organic and aggressive pulses, stratospheric textures and cutting-edge sound design. The sale includes Orbit, Eclipse, as well as Elysium and the recent Pandora and Rhythmic Element expansion packs.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Neural DSP releases Archetype: Petrucci guitar amplifier suite

Neural DSP continues its Archetype series with the release of a collection of guitar amps designed to deliver every nuance of John Petrucci’s tone. Archetype: Petrucci features 4 unique amplifiers, a post-effects section including 3 rack-mounted units for all your favorite luscious, dreamy sounds, and some brand new features: Transpose, Doubler, and Metronome.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

BLEASS launches SampleWiz 2 sample synth by Jordan Rudess

BLEASS has announced the release of a unique sample and synthesis instrument that marks the 10th anniversary of the first version of SampleWiz. A collaboration with legendary keyboardist Jordan Rudess, SampleWiz 2 combines modern features such as granular and cloud sample engines, with the satisfying, rapid workflow of classic hardware samplers.
CELL PHONES
rekkerd.org

Karanyi Sounds releases Wavesynth EP Glow free Kontakt library

Karanyi Sounds has announced the release of a free wavetable instrument for Native Instruments Kontakt. Wavesynth EP Glow includes 3 wavetable electric piano patches. Sampled on a Sequential Prophet 6 and transformed into a Rhodes-like patch, an out-of-space modern electric piano, and a moving, wide, cinematic soundscape including Wavesynth’s wavetable editor.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Datacode presents Audentity Records: Techno Packs 50% OFF

Datacode Records has welcomed powerhouse label Audentity Records to its store with a 50% discount on Techno sample packs. One of the biggest names in the sample pack industry and is best known for their Award winning high quality samples, vocals and loops in different popular styles from Vocals, Pop, Techno, Tech House and much more.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Crocus Soundware releases Liminal: Winds for NI Kontakt

Crocus Soundware has released a Kontakt edition of the Liminal: Winds sample library, which was previously available for Steinberg’s HALion Sonic SE. The library features closely recorded flutes, ranging from a small fife to a large contra-ass constructed out of 12 feet of industrial tubing. The library’s articulations are...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

The Motherdrummer: Free sounds of Moog DFAM by Drum Depot

Marco Scherer of Drum Depot has announced a free sample pack featuring 92 minutes of sequences recorded from the DFAM semi-modular analog percussion synthesizer. The Motherdrummer contains 40 full sequence stems plus 22 variations from the DFAM, all evolving over several minutes. Some were recorded through a modular Tube Distortion...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Spektralisk releases Tundra Drones sound pack

Spektralisk has announced the sequel to its Frozen Drones free drone sound pack. Unlike its predecessor, Tundra Drones comes in 4 formats: 128 samples, 128 presets for Zynaptiq’s Adaptiverb, 128 presets for the Pigments synth from Arturia, and as an Ableton Live Pack with 4 racks and 128 samples.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Save 72% on Serum Presets Bundle by New Loops

VST Buzz has launched a two-week sale on the Serum Presets Bundle by New Loops, offering over 70% off on a collection of 210 presets for the Serum wavetable synthesizer by Xfer Records. “Serum Presets Bundle” is packed with cutting Leads, punchy Plucks, big Trap Brass, old skool Chords and...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Equator2 MPE software synthesizer by ROLI on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on ROLI’s Equator2, a revolutionary MPE synthesizer that lets you create and sculpt any sound imaginable using a vast collection of contemporary synthesis techniques, effects and modulators. Explore an extensive, diverse library of presets, as well as carefully recorded multi-samples. Push the boundaries...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

ADSR Sounds launches Omnisphere Keys by BFractal Music

ADSR Sounds has introduced BFractal Music’s latest sound library Omnisphere Keys, a collection of 50 presets for the Omnisphere virtual instrument from Spectrasonics. The sounds are suitable for music production of Lo-Fi, Hip Hop, RnB, Soul, Chill and similar styles. If you’re looking for some soulful, jazzy, pop, Lo-fi,...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy