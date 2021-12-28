Erica Synths Black K-Phaser: Eurorack module based on Krautrock Phaser

Roland is exploring its analogue and digital heritage with its latest pair of Boutique synths, the JX-08 and JD-08, which emulate both the JX-8P and JD-800. Released in 1985, the JX-8P was among the last of Roland’s analog polysynths. With two digitally controlled oscillators per voice, it took analog into new territory with the ability to generate crisp, clear tones associated with the crop of all-digital synthesizers arriving on the scene. This hybrid approach made it highly versatile, especially with the hands-on editing functions of the companion PG-800 programmer. A favourite for its rich strings, pads, and brass sounds, the JX-BP’s characteristic tone is imprinted on numerous albums and movie soundtracks from the mid-’80s to today.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO