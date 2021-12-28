Pa. police: Alcohol factor in 8% of holiday crashes

(WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police released a breakdown of crashes Tuesday from the Christmas weekend.

From Dec. 24-26, there were 488 crashes that killed eight people and injured 90 others. PSP said alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes, including one fatal crash.

Troopers also arrested 158 people on criminal charges, 181 on DUIs and issued 4,007 traffic citations. Of those, 24 were child seatbelt citations, 124 were seatbelt citations and 1,131 were speeding tickets.

Many of the statistics are up from 2019, where there were no fatal crashes and no people killed during the holiday weekend. In 2019, there were 376 crashes total and 40 alcohol-related crashes. There were also 179 DUIs in 2019, less than 2021.

PSP did not record data in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A full breakdown of PSP’s holiday weekend numbers is available here.

