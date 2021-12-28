ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Still craving Candy Canes? This sweet puppy might be for you

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not too late to enjoy a Candy Cane!

Candy Cane is from a litter of holiday puppies born in early October. Candy’s mom is a sweet Staffordshire Terrier, and they think their dad maybe some kind of Chihuahua.

  • Candy Cane is our Pet of the Week!

Candy Cane and her siblings are available for adoption.

Candy is a ball of energy and plays well with her brothers and sisters, but she’s also smart enough to keep herself entertained too. She loves giving tons of puppy kisses.

You must live within 45 minutes of AARF to adopt from the organization. Applications can be made online .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Meet the Burlington women who have dedicated their lives to taking care of our furry friends

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Veterinarians and the people who work for them don’t know what they’re going to see each day. Caring for animals can mean everything from a routine checkup to something more serious. No matter the situation, Burlington Animal Services’ veterinary staff strives to handle each situation with compassion. “In human medicine, the […]
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Greensboro motel-turned-shelter provides a warm Christmas for people experiencing homelessness; ‘The best holiday I’ve experienced’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It was just a year ago that Khafid Muhammad spent what he describes as a heartbreaking Christmas. “Last Christmas I spent in the hospital– drugs put me in the hospital. I wasn’t in contact with my family at all. They actually didn’t like me at the time,” said Muhammad. He fell […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Craving#Canes#Weather#Wghp#Aarf
FOX8 News

Ring in the New Year with a few brunch worthy sips and snacks

(WGHP) — Out with the old and in with the new! Ringing in the new year is a popular tradition that celebrates the year ahead. Page Stroud of Sociably Yours shared fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday — New Year’s Eve at home with a pajama party! A few delightful brunch-worthy treats can […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

What do you do when your kids don’t like their Christmas gifts?

(WGHP) — Christmas can be tough. You shopped. You wrapped. You thought you nailed it. The kids ripped open their gifts on Christmas morning and…they hate it? What?! Three days after Christmas and the kids aren’t happy with what Santa brought them, or they didn’t get what they really wanted… what’s a parent to do? […]
KIDS
FOX8 News

Triad Superintendent grateful after receiving life-saving kidney transplant; ‘a phenomenal thing’

(WGHP) — Kim Norcross is thanking her husband and doctors at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and National Kidney Registry for allowing her to have a life-saving kidney transplant surgery. Norcross, who is the superintendent at Phoenix Academy Inc. NC Charter School, said with the help of her husband’s kidney donation, it allowed her to be […]
HEALTH
FOX8 News

10 world records broken in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – North Carolina may be the first in flight, but did you know about these other records it has under its belt? North Carolina also holds the Guinness World Record for the longest surviving double heart bypass patient, smallest arcade machine and for the longest delayed parachute flight.  You can find the […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy