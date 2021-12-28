Charges pending after girl dies; two kids, three adults from NC injured in Christmas Eve crash in Virginia

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.: Police shared additional information Tuesday morning about a Christmas Eve crash involving a deer, a minivan, and a tractor-trailer in Nelson County that left five people injured — including two young boys — and led to the death of a young girl.

Virginia State Police say the crash took place at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 on Route 29, a few hundred feet south of Route 617/Rockfish River Road.

According to authorities, a 2012 Honda Odyssey minivan was traveling north on Route 29 when it hit a deer in the travel lane, causing the minivan to suddenly stop. However, a tractor-trailer traveling behind the minivan could not stop in time and rear-ended the Honda.

Police tell WFXR News that there were five people inside the Honda, all of whom were injured in the collision.

Officials say the driver of the Honda, 44-year-old Michael E. Mack of Taylorsville, N.C., along with two passengers — 44-year-old Shelly K. Mack of Taylorsville, N.C., and a 6-year-old boy — were brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The adults were both wearing their seatbelts and the boy was secured in a booster seat at the time of the crash.

In addition, a 4-year-old boy, who was secured in the Honda with a child safety seat, was reportedly transported to a hospital in the area with serious injuries. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The fifth person inside the Honda, an 8-year-old girl, was wearing her seatbelt when the crash took place. She was then brought to UVA Medical Center, where she died from her injuries on Saturday, Dec. 25, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor-trailer — identified by officials as 62-year-old Hugh D. Powell of New Britain, Conn. — was also wearing a seatbelt and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The tractor-trailer was reportedly loaded with 42,000 pounds of paper.

Police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 28 that charges are pending in connection with the crash. As a result, the name of the girl who died cannot be released to the public at this time.

