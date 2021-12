If you’ve ever wandered through the worlds of Skyrim or The Witcher (or any other RPG) and thought “Hey, I could probably write an interesting quest of my own,” then Ethermore is your chance to do just that. At Ethermore, we built our own custom quest writing engine to suit our needs and to be adaptable to the features we want to build as a Web3 blockchain RPG. Our players value their NFT characters and our engine allows us to alter character metadata based on the actions the players make in the quests. If a player kills the innocent, their character becomes much more evil. If a player donates to the poor, their character gains just a little bit of goodness. The more intricate your story, the more interesting decisions you can allow the players to make.

