What mystery do you think they're on the way to solve? Wrong answers only. Like, woah Scoob. Where are you? If Scooby-Doo isn't in that van then I'm not sure where he is. Is it just me or is the Hudson Valley getting stranger and stranger? There's been some weird things spotted around here. A few months ago an eel was spotted in the woods. A fox with a deer shaped head was seen in a local residents backyard, and a mysterious beam of light was caught on camera on a Hudson Valley highway.

WALDEN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO