FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots need to put Mac Jones in a bubble. New England has placed backup quarterback Brian Hoyer on the Reserve/COVID list on Tuesday, as first reported by ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. In addition to Hoyer, linebacker Josh Uche and special teamer Brandon King were also placed on the Reserve/COVID list on Tuesday. They are the third, fourth and fifth Patriots players to land on the list this week, after linebacker Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley were added on Monday. Last week, the Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday, including receiver Kendrick Bourne, who was...

