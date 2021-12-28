Broadway: More Trouble in River City as Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man” Cancel Again Til January 2nd

Hugh Jackman is best known for playing Wolverine, but he also has a huge history with Broadway. Before the pandemic, Jackman was scheduled to star in The Music Man in New York. Previews were originally supposed to begin last September with the official opening night set for October 15th, 2020. However, all Broadway performances were pushed back, and The Music Man ended up having its first preview on December 20th of this year. Unfortunately, Jackman's co-star Sutton Foster tested positive for COVID, so her understudy, Kathy Voytko, had to go on at the last minute this week. After the performance, Jackman gave a speech about the importance of swings and understudies, and Twitter is loving him for it.

