Nicaragua seizes former Taiwan embassy, gives it to China

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The Nicaraguan government has seized the former embassy and diplomatic offices of Taiwan, saying they belong to China.



The government of President Daniel Ortega broke ties with Taiwan this month and recognized China. Before departing, Taiwanese diplomats attempted to donate the properties to the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Managua.



But Ortega’s government said Sunday any such donation would be invalid, and that the building in an upscale Managua neighborhood belongs to China.



The Attorney General’s office called the attempted donation “a subterfuge.” Taiwan denounced the takeover of the properties, calling it “gravely illegal.”

