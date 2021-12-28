ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bowl Game

By Zach Koons
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sooners legend Bob Stoops is back in charge of the Oklahoma football team for the Sooners upcoming bowl game. The former national championship-winning coach will lead the program against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday. It’ll be a one-game stint for Stoops, who returns to Norman as...

Scarlet Nation

PODCAST: Bob Stoops was the hero we all needed

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud. We've spent so much time talking about TBOW, recruiting, Brent Venables, etc., that we haven't given Bob Stoops enough credit for what he's done for the Oklahoma program over the last few weeks. Stoops will coach his final game as Oklahoma's head coach Wednesday night. It's a curtain call for the man who was just inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and already has his own statue on campus. We have no idea what Cale Gundy's offense and Brian Odom's defense will look like Wednesday night, but we know Oregon is down a lot of players. All of this might be a mess, but at least we know the OU program isn't a mess coming out of this thing. And we have Bob Stoops to thank for that. Eddie and Bob come to us from San Antonio and Josh joins us as he gets ready to go cover several OU targets and commitments in Orlando for the Under Armour All-American game.
The Oregonian

What Bryan McClendon, Bob Stoops said before Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — With the Alamo Bowl one day away interim head coaches Bob Stoops and Bryan McClendon provided a final update on their teams. No. 14 Oregon (10-3) is without numerous defenders who were practicing on campus last week and McClendon clarified their status and other things ahead of Wednesday’s game (6:15 p.m., ESPN) and No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2).
Bob Stoops keeps weird coach bath season rolling, says he’s open to tequila dousing after Alamo Bowl

We’re smack dab in the middle of college football bowl season. It’s been a bumpy ride so far, thanks in large part to COVID and draft-bound players opting out, but one tradition has held firm: Coaches getting doused in all manner of weird stuff following a win. We’ve seen the traditional Gatorade, the french-fried potato, and, if reports are to be believed, a mayonnaise bath come Thursday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl. That’s a three-course meal in some parts of this great nation.
WATCH: Bob Stoops Talks Potential Postgame Tequila Bath

Watch Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops' epic response to The Athletic's Jason Kersey's question on if he would be open to a potential tequila bath after the Valero Alamo Bowl. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign...
There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
