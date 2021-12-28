ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Police: driver hit, flipped Virginia State Police car before fleeing

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Maryland man is behind bars and facing charges after police say he led them on a chase that led to a Virginia State Police trooper’s car flipping upside down.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was heading north on Interstate 95 in Prince William County when he hit a trooper’s car that was stopped for a traffic stop, The Washington Post reported.

In a Facebook post, Virginia state police said: “When the trooper finally caught up to the Malibu, the Malibu intentionally rammed the trooper’s patrol car, forced it off the road, and then pinned it against the Jersey wall until the trooper’s patrol car flipped onto its side … The Malibu fled the scene and continued north on I-95.”

The trooper was wearing a seatbelt and was treated at the hospital for minor injuries, The Washington Post reported.

Fairfax County police eventually caught up to the driver, identified as Douglas Johnson Jr. He’s facing charges of felony speeding to elude arrest, The Washington Post reported.

Man in custody following incident in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — One man is in custody after SWAT responded to an incident in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a domestic violence call on Zara Street, saying a man was chasing people with a knife. They arrived on scene to find the victim, who stated that 36-year-old Daryl Matthews was intoxicated and chasing her and others with a knife inside the residence, refusing to let them leave.
Woman faces federal charges for alleged in-flight behavior

A Tennessee woman is facing federal charges after prosecutors say she disrupted a flight in November. Amanda Renee Henry, 43, of Lebanon, Tennessee, was flying Spirit Airlines from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 27, the Department of Justice said in a news release. According to the criminal...
4 shot in Denver rampage attacked at tattoo shops

DENVER — (AP) — Four of the people shot in a deadly rampage in Denver were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted. Police say Lyndon James McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot Monday in several locations around the metro area, through business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive. Five people were fatally shot in less than an hour and two others were wounded, including a police officer who shot and killed McLeod after being hit.
Man’s body found in suitcase, roommate charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead, stuffed in a suitcase earlier this month and now his roommate is charged with his murder. Police said the body of Bruce Jeffries, 63, was found in a suitcase that had been left behind a dumpster in Memphis on Dec. 12, WHBQ reported.
