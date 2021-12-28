ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Org, PGA reach settlement over canceled Bedminster contract

By John Kruzel
 1 day ago
The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America and the Trump Organization on Tuesday announced they had reached a settlement over the golf group’s decision to pull a major tournament from Trump's Bedminster, N.J., golf course following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The terms of the settlement were not publicly disclosed, but both sides put out upbeat assessments in a joint statement issued after the deal was struck.

The PGA expressed appreciation for the Trump Organization’s “contribution to the golf community,” and boasted of the organization’s portfolio of “some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.”

Eric Trump , one of the former president’s sons, said the Trump Organization has “great respect for the work of the PGA” and would continue to support its mission.

The settlement comes nearly a year after the Capitol insurrection by a Trump-inspired mob prompted the PGA’s board to cancel plans to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Four people, all Trump supporters, died during the attack, including a woman shot by Capitol police. A Capitol Police officer suffered a fatal stroke a day after sustaining injuries in the riot and four other Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who responded that day have since died by suicide. More than 700 rioters face charges.

PGA of America President Jim Richerson said at the time that “conducting the PGA championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand” and would put at risk the organization's ability “to deliver on many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission.”

The Trump Organization, in turn, accused the PGA of breaching its contract.

The PGA later selected a Tulsa, Okla., golf course to host its upcoming May tournament.

