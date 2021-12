A woman was robbed at gunpoint by two men while she stood near the platform at the downtown Palo Alto train station on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The woman, who's in her 20s, reported the robbery to the city's emergency dispatch center moments after it happened around 4:15 p.m., police said in a press release. Officers responded to the center at 95 University Ave. where they were unable to locate the men.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO