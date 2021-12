If you’re tired of the traditional bouquet of flowers, there’s a whole different type of plant that’s grabbing attention -- Venus Flytraps!. You may have seen carnivorous plants on TV or in the movies, but there are a lot of misconceptions about Venus Flytraps. One misconception is that they are tropical plants. However, Venus Flytraps are actually native to North Carolina and have become a novelty item, said Joey Stinson. He’s the owner of The Killer Plant Company, which is a spot in Hartland that’s all about helping the popularity of these carnivorous plants grow.

