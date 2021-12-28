ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Cortland woman caught hiding knives in a teddy bear at Philadelphia airport

By WSYR, Erik Columbia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Keo0s_0dXa9h0I00

(WSYR-TV) — A Cortland woman is in hot water after a stuffed animal her 9-year-old son was traveling with was found to have a pair of knives sewn into it, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says.

TSA found the knives during a security checkpoint at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday.

The Darth Vader teddy bear showed the weapons after security ran it through the X-ray machine. TSA says its officers noticed the bear had been restitched on its back. After removing the stitches, the knives were found in its stuffing.

“This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.”

Man fined for bringing loaded gun into Elmira-Corning Airport

TSA did not reveal the identity of the woman, nor the reason for the hidden knives but did say the woman told them the bear was a comfort toy for her son. She will likely face a Federal penalty for trying to sneak the knives through security.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortland, NY
Philadelphia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, NY
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Airport#Airport Security#Tsa#Teddy Bear#Federal Security#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

UPDATE – Police ID man shot in Dolgeville Christmas Eve

DOLGEVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police have identified he man who was shot and killed by a Trooper on Christmas Eve in Dolgeville. About 1:04PM Friday, Christmas Eve, State Police were called to Mers Way in Dolgeville for the report of a stabbing related to a domestic incident. The investigation determined that Carson […]
DOLGEVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Warrant executed at New Hartford vape shop

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a local vape shop has been raided after someone allegedly sold concentrated cannabis to a minor. Around 1:00pm on Wednesday December 29th, the OCSO Narcotics, Criminal Investigation Unit, Warrants Unit, and New Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant at the ‘Smoke […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Rochester police cancel alert for missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police have canceled the missing vulnerable adult alert issued Monday for Carolyn Greene after she was located around 9:20 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult Monday. According to police, Carolyn Greene, 64, was last seen Monday afternoon, leaving 55 […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Westmoreland man allegedly threatens girlfriend at gunpoint

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man has been arrested on several felony charges for allegedly threatening is girlfriends’ life at gunpoint. Around 6:00pm on Monday December 27th, OCSO deputies received a call regarding a domestic dispute taking place at a residence on West South Street in Westmoreland. […]
WESTMORELAND, NY
News 8 WROC

Fatal three vehicle crash in Volney

VOLNEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are reporting that a fatal three vehicle crash has occurred south of Weller Road in the Town of Volney on December 27th. Around 4:00pm early Monday evening, 24-year-old Matthew C. Pelton from Phoenix, NY was northbound on County Route 6 in his 2014 Dodge pick-up truck […]
VOLNEY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy