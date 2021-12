The semiconductor chip shortage has crippled global automotive production throughout 2021, costing automakers hundreds of billions in lost revenue and sending new and used vehicle prices soaring to new record highs with each passing month. Ford has been impacted tremendously by this supply chain crisis as well and is projected to lose roughly 700,000 units of production this year alone. Opinions on when the chip shortage might end vary greatly, and Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that he believes that the crisis will endure through 2023. With companies including Ford doing everything possible to circumvent this issue, the question remains – why has it proven so difficult to overcome?

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO