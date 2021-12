Franklin and Hopkins Counties continued to have the lowest unemployment rates in the Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area in November 2021. Eight of the nine counties did have unemployment rates of less than 6% for the 11th month of the year, giving the Northeast Texas WDA an overall 4.9% unemployment rate, which is just above the state average of 4.5% unemployment last month. In fact, only three of the counties – Franklin, Hopkins and Delta – in the NET WDA had unemployment rates below the state average for November 2021.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO