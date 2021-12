The hit holiday movie Elf came out in 2003. Feel old yet? If for some reason you are unfamiliar with this movie, this lovely Christmas tale follows Buddy (Will Ferrell), a grown man who was raised by Santa (Ed Asner) and his elves in the North Pole after sneaking into Santa’s toy sack as a baby, who wants to track down and form a relationship with his biological father. Buddy is determined to track down his dad and forge a bond with him, his wife Emily (Mary Steenburgen), and son Michael (Daniel Tay) and spread Christmas cheer. Along the way, Buddy meets and befriends an assortment of interesting characters and gets involved in a number of tricky situations (escalators…enough said). The movie was written by David Berenbaum and directed by Jon Favreau and was released on November 7th in 2003. It remains one of the most beloved and funniest Christmas movies to date and somehow gets better with each viewing.

