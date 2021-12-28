ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How 'Encanto' Shows Us That Not all Modern Disney Movies Need to Be a Sprawling Journey

By Isabel Cervantes
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, there’s been a trend among Disney movies to tell these large sprawling stories that explore the world they’re in while also acting as a means of building the protagonist’s character arc. Usually in the story something will threaten the protagonist’s home or way of life, so they need...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickdirect.com

Disney's Encanto Coming to Disney Plus December 24

This Friday, December 24, Disney+ will kick off the holiday festivities with the release of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto". The film was released in the U.S. on November 24. In a new featurette, Lin-Manuel Miranda-who wrote eight original songs for the film-teams up with the voice of Mirabel, Stephanie...
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

New Featurette Shared as Disney’s Encanto Set to Arrive on Disney+ on Friday!

Disney+ kicks off holiday festivities this Friday, December 24, when Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” launches on the streamer. In a new featurette, Lin-Manuel Miranda—who wrote eight original songs for the film—teams up with the voice of Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz, to share insights about several of the film’s songs, including “Dos Oruguitas”—a Critics’ Choice Awards nominee for best original song. Miranda, who visited Colombia with directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard in 2018, infused the songs with the rhythms, instrumentation and varied styles of the South American country’s music. “’Encanto’ takes place in rural Colombia,” said Miranda, “and the music that comes out of Colombia is so beautiful.”
MOVIES
Hastings Tribune

Patrick White: Disney Animation continues to enchant with 'Encanto'

In the new Disney Animation film “Encanto,” Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “In the Heights”) stars as Mirabel Madrigal, a young woman who is part of a family of gifted people. One of her sisters is super strong, her mother cooks food that heals people, and her uncle can see the future. An unknown force gave the Madrigal family these incredible powers when Abuela Alma, the family’s matriarch, stared death in the eyes. Now they are tasked with keeping the town around them safe and comfortable.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Disney World#Disney Films#Encanto
Fatherly

5 Great Christmas Movies On Disney Plus and 5 To Avoid At All Costs

This Christmas season all your favorite streamers are whipping out new offerings and old holiday classics for you to watch with your family. Disney+ is no exception! One visit to the app is all it takes to see that they want you entertained this holiday season. But the choices can be pretty overwhelming. More importantly, what you don’t want is to watch something that is actually terrible, even though your kid points at the screen and seems to think that particular thing sounds amazing.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

ENCANTO Launches on Disney+ This Friday. Plus, New Behind-The-Scenes Lyrics Featurette

Disney+ kicks off holiday festivities this Friday, December 24, when Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” launches on the streamer. In a new featurette, Lin-Manuel Miranda—who wrote eight original songs for the film—teams up with the voice of Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz, to share insights about several of the film’s songs, including “Dos Oruguitas”—a Critics’ Choice Awards nominee for best original song. Miranda, who visited Colombia with directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard in 2018, infused the songs with the rhythms, instrumentation and varied styles of the South American country’s music. “’Encanto’ takes place in rural Colombia,” said Miranda, “and the music that comes out of Colombia is so beautiful.”
MOVIES
MassLive.com

When will ‘Encanto’ be on Disney+? Release date, trailer, cast

The wait is over! Disney’s animated film “Encanto” officially finished its theater run and comes to Disney+ Friday, Dec. 24. With original music composed by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigal family who live deep in the mountains of Colombia. Each member of the family has magical powers including healing abilities, super strength and the ability to make plants grow quickly.
MOVIES
fox13news.com

The essential kids and family movies of 2021: ‘Encanto’ on Disney+, ‘Vivo’ and more

CHICAGO - As just about any parent will tell you, family entertainment was a sanity-saver in 2021. So it’s a good thing there was so much of it!. The Mouse House was a major contender this year, as Disney released features ranging from animated hits like "Encanto" and "Raya and the Last Dragon" to live-action adventures like "Jungle Cruise" and "Cruella" to no shortage of superhero spectacle.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
insider.com

How bleeding prosthetics are created for movies and TV shows

Creating Hollywood's bloodiest scenes requires equal parts art and science. We visited Brett Schmidt and Greg Pikulski at the prosthetic makeup and practical effects studio SPFX to find out how they create bleeding prosthetics for movies and TV. Having worked on mob movies like "The Irishman," crime dramas like "Ray Donovan," horror movies like "The Dead Don't Die," and medical shows like "New Amsterdam," Brett and Greg know how to create gnarly injuries on camera. They show us how they would create the effects for a cut artery, an abdomen slash, a gunshot to the head, and more, using materials ranging from a garden sprayer to a blood cannon. They break down how to pull off grounded, realistic blood effects, like a bullet or laceration wound, as well as more stylized ones, like a Quentin Tarantino-style kill. Find out the distinct challenges of making actors convincingly gush, spurt, and spill blood on screen. https://www.instagram.com/spfxmakeupstudio/ https://www.instagram.com/bschmidtfx/ https://www.instagram.com/gregpikulski/
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Encanto stars talk Disney movie's unexpectedly twisty story

Minor Encanto spoilers follow. Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz and Diane Guerrero have explained why the Disney animation's twisty story sets it apart from the studio's previous works. To coincide with the movie landing on Disney+, the pair sat down with Digital Spy to discuss the flick, and wound up praising...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Encanto is available to stream on Disney Plus now

Disney Plus is in the giving mood this festive season and is gifting its subscribers with a chance to watch one of 2021’s best animated movies – Encanto. Starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklynn Nine-Nine) and John Leguizamo ( Ice Age), Encanto tells the story of a magical family in Colombia who must mend their fractured bonds to save their home and superpowers.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Encanto’ Filmmakers on the Magical Musical’s Disney+ Debut and Spinoff Potential

When Disney’s animated marvel “Encanto” was released into theaters this past Thanksgiving, it quickly became a favorite of those who saw it. It was the kind of Disney film, full of lush visuals and memorable songs, that fans wanted to watch over and over again, like how many used to wear out their VHS copy of “Aladdin” or “The Lion King.” Now, thanks to “Encanto” dropping on Disney+ today for all subscribers (as well as across digital platforms), that kind of repeat on-demand viewing is possible — or for those who missed it, a first-time viewing is extremely convenient.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Disney+ Has a Late Gift for Star Wars Fans; What's Coming in 2022?

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report closed the year strong with its latest Marvel series, "Hawkeye," the Beatles Documentary "Get Back," and the December 29 premiere of the highly anticipated "Star Wars" series "Book of Boba Fett." A sort of companion series to the wildly popular "The Mandalorian," the show fills in the backstory of exactly how the popular bounty hunter survived Han Solo knocking him into the Sarlacc pit in "Return of the Jedi."
MOVIES
Distractify

Your Guide to the Characters in Disney's 'Encanto'

If you could have a magical power, what would it be? There are people who have always wanted to fly or walk through walls or do other fantastical things, but most of us aren't that lucky. In the Disney movie Encanto, however, almost everyone has an otherworldly ability to call their own.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy