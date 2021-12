Community Invited To Mathews’ Retirement Reception Dec. 22 At KSST Studios. Although she was not the first to hold the job, most Hopkins County residents associate mornings with Enola Gay Mathews and KSST. For about 30 years now, many Hopkins County residents have started their day with Enola Gay on KSST Radio 1230 AM. Station manager and owner Chad Young will take over the microphone to continue to inform and entertain KSST listeners on KSST’s Good Morning Show.

