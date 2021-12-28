ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia murder suspect arrested in East Tennessee

By Robert Holder
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One day after being spotted in East Tennessee, a Georgia murder suspect has been taken into custody in Scott County, Tennessee.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Wiseman was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Monday. He was found in an abandoned home in Helenwood. Oneida Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Marshals aided in the arrest.

Wiseman was seen Sunday in McMinn County. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a brief chase with Wiseman and his sister Jessica Jenkins. Wiseman eventually let his sister out of the vehicle and she was taken into custody.

Wiseman faces murder charges in Murray County, Georgia.

