Economists, business leaders: Nebraska’s 2021 economy stable

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Economists and business leaders say Nebraska’s economy fared better than in most of the U.S. this year amid inflation, labor shortages, rising wages and supply chain struggles.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the state’s economy in 2021 was stable despite high-profile challenges. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says Nebraska has rebounded and performed quite well.

Nebraska had the lowest state unemployment rate in the U.S. in November at 1.8% and one of the nation’s best labor participation rates.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.2% last month. Nebraska recorded a seasonally adjusted labor force participation rate of 68.4% in November.

