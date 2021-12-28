Wildfire near Grandfather Mountain almost doubled over night

The fire in the Roseboro area of Grandfather Mountain and Avery County has grown to around 250 acres in the Pisgah National Forest near Roseboro Road. According to North Carolina Forest Service Assistant District Forester for District 2 Nathan Gatlin, the fire is not immediately threatening any homes or structures, but could get to that point if the fire continues to grow.
Today marks the anniversary of when the 2016 Great Smoky Mountain Wildfires, also referred to as the Gatlinburg wildfires, were extinguished. The fires started in late November in 2016 and burned until December 22nd. The cause of the fire was arson and it threatened to completely destroy the city of...
Butano State Park in the Santa Cruz Mountains, often known as the little sister to Big Basin Redwoods State Park, is getting ready to reopen its visitor center in January — the park actually reopened six months ago after last year’s destructive CZU Lightning Complex Fire. The blaze...
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A wildfire burning about 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville has grown to around 700 acres. The U.S. Forest Service reports the Lost Cove fire has spread with low intensity within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area and that it remains 20% contained.
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters have made progress on a wildfire burning about 10 miles southeast of Linville, thanks to several factors. The U.S. Forest Service reports the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County remains at approximately 350 acres and is now about 20% contained.
Linville, N.C. — Firefighters were called to a large fire at Grandfather Mountain on Christmas Eve. The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the Roseboro area. Firefighters said to expect smoke in the area. The cause or size of...
A skier has died at Colorado's Eldora Mountain Resort one week after the first skiing death of the slopesport season took place at the same ski area. Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports that a 60-year-old male skier was found unconscious and alone in the trees along an intermediate-level ski run called 'Hot Dog Alley' on Tuesday. It was apparent that the skier had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day. On-scene resuscitative efforts conducted by ski patrol were unsuccessful, with the male pronounced dead in the first aid room around 11 AM.
A backcountry skier in Colorado died Friday after he was caught and "fully buried" in an avalanche. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was located by his partner with a transceiver and probe pole before he was extricated from the snow, "but he did not survive," according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's (CAIC) report. Search and rescue officials recovered his body after dark.
A backcountry skier was found "fully buried" in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Rocky Mountains on Christmas Eve (December 24), marking Colorado's first avalanche death of the 2021-2022 avalanche season, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) confirmed via CNN. Investigators said the estimated 150-wide avalanche took place at...
Christmas morning, officials with the U.S. Forest Service said an illegal abandoned campfire is the cause of the fire that has been burning on Blodgett Peak. The fire is 50% contained thanks in part to snow that fell Friday afternoon. Smoke and smoldering is still occasionally visible, officials say. Officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to come forward and call the Pikes Peak Forest Service at 719-636-1602.
Update (9:45 a.m.): U.S. 50 has reopened in both directions hours after an avalanche closed the highway west of Salida. Around 4 a.m. Friday, upward of 7 feet of snow covered the road near Monarch Mountain Ski Area at mile post 202, Colorado State Patrol said. The flow of powder...
The snow started to break to the right and left of a skier in Utah. An avalanche was coming behind him. The skier, who was identified only as Jon by the Utah Avalanche Center, was skiing with two friends near Big Cottonwood Canyon about 25 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.
A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche Christmas Eve near Cameron Pass, the first avalanche death recorded in Colorado this season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The accident occurred about 2 p.m. on a slope below treeline on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak, CAIC officials...
An avalanche killed two 17-year-old boys who were skiing and snowboarding on an Idaho mountain, officials said. The teens were buried in an avalanche near Relay Ridge west of Driggs in East Idaho on Friday, Dec. 17, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office said. “The reporting party advised the sheriff’s...
MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Residents living in the Bobcat Fire burn scar area in Monrovia are once again on alert as yet another winter storm moves across the Southland, especially people with homes on Ridgeside and Oakglade Drives.
Flood debris basin along Canyon Boulevard, which is full of logs, rocks, mud and other debris from previous storms. Dec. 29, 2021. (CBSLA)
With more rain falling on the already soaked foothills, people worry that too much of it could trigger mud and debris flows.
“It’s a love hate relationship,” said resident Michael Kunch.
Kunch and his daughter, Abigail, laughed about the impending storms now, but they...
Scattered showers will continue to stream into the region, on and off throughout the day, while the wettest part of the day will be this evening with widespread heavy rain and storms likely. We are in a slight risk area for severe storms this evening in east TN with the...
When this brave man and his brother went out hunting for coyotes on Christmas Eve they saw something they’d never seen before. As they approached an icy Kettle River in northeast Washington they saw elk in the river. “One calf was already deceased before we started. Our best guess was that they had been there all night drowning, kicking each other, getting huge wounds from the ice.” his wife wrote on Facebook.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reported Tuesday morning that recent snow has the same structure and loading patterns as a deadly avalanche that claimed the lives of two snowmobilers on Monday.
Yellowstone National Park officials report that freezing temperatures are causing wild and bizarre ice formations throughout the park. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (December 28th), the Yellowstone National Park officials shared a snapshot of rime ice at the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces. “Wild, moisture, and freezing temperatures together form some beautiful scenes and interesting sculptures in winter,” the officials write. Rime ice is formed when supercooled water droplets in the air freeze onto surfaces while are also supercooled. This is all done usually in a light wind.
Comments / 0