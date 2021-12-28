Wildfire near Grandfather Mountain almost doubled over night

MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Residents living in the Bobcat Fire burn scar area in Monrovia are once again on alert as yet another winter storm moves across the Southland, especially people with homes on Ridgeside and Oakglade Drives. Flood debris basin along Canyon Boulevard, which is full of logs, rocks, mud and other debris from previous storms. Dec. 29, 2021. (CBSLA) With more rain falling on the already soaked foothills, people worry that too much of it could trigger mud and debris flows. “It’s a love hate relationship,” said resident Michael Kunch. Kunch and his daughter, Abigail, laughed about the impending storms now, but they...

MONROVIA, CA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO