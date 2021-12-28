ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wildfire near Grandfather Mountain almost doubled over night

wjhl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say a fire on the slopes...

www.wjhl.com

Watauga Democrat

Fire now at 250 acres as crews continue to battle it in area of Grandfather Mountain

The fire in the Roseboro area of Grandfather Mountain and Avery County has grown to around 250 acres in the Pisgah National Forest near Roseboro Road. According to North Carolina Forest Service Assistant District Forester for District 2 Nathan Gatlin, the fire is not immediately threatening any homes or structures, but could get to that point if the fire continues to grow.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Wildfire in Grandfather Ranger District grows to about 700 acres

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A wildfire burning about 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville has grown to around 700 acres. The U.S. Forest Service reports the Lost Cove fire has spread with low intensity within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area and that it remains 20% contained.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Light rain helps firefighters make progress on wildfire in Grandfather Ranger District

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters have made progress on a wildfire burning about 10 miles southeast of Linville, thanks to several factors. The U.S. Forest Service reports the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County remains at approximately 350 acres and is now about 20% contained.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
OutThere Colorado

Local skier dies at resort in Colorado, one week after death at same ski area

A skier has died at Colorado's Eldora Mountain Resort one week after the first skiing death of the slopesport season took place at the same ski area. Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports that a 60-year-old male skier was found unconscious and alone in the trees along an intermediate-level ski run called 'Hot Dog Alley' on Tuesday. It was apparent that the skier had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day. On-scene resuscitative efforts conducted by ski patrol were unsuccessful, with the male pronounced dead in the first aid room around 11 AM.
COLORADO STATE
People

Backcountry Skier Dies After Being 'Fully Buried' in Christmas Eve Avalanche

A backcountry skier in Colorado died Friday after he was caught and "fully buried" in an avalanche. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was located by his partner with a transceiver and probe pole before he was extricated from the snow, "but he did not survive," according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's (CAIC) report. Search and rescue officials recovered his body after dark.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Environment
iheart.com

Skier Dead After Being 'Fully Buried' By Rocky Mountains Avalanche

A backcountry skier was found "fully buried" in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Rocky Mountains on Christmas Eve (December 24), marking Colorado's first avalanche death of the 2021-2022 avalanche season, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) confirmed via CNN. Investigators said the estimated 150-wide avalanche took place at...
ACCIDENTS
OutThere Colorado

Blodgett Peak fire cause identified by officials

Christmas morning, officials with the U.S. Forest Service said an illegal abandoned campfire is the cause of the fire that has been burning on Blodgett Peak. The fire is 50% contained thanks in part to snow that fell Friday afternoon. Smoke and smoldering is still occasionally visible, officials say. Officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to come forward and call the Pikes Peak Forest Service at 719-636-1602.
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

People Living Near Bobcat Fire Burn Scar On Alert As Rain Moves Across Southland

MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Residents living in the Bobcat Fire burn scar area in Monrovia are once again on alert as yet another winter storm moves across the Southland, especially people with homes on Ridgeside and Oakglade Drives. Flood debris basin along Canyon Boulevard, which is full of logs, rocks, mud and other debris from previous storms. Dec. 29, 2021. (CBSLA) With more rain falling on the already soaked foothills, people worry that too much of it could trigger mud and debris flows. “It’s a love hate relationship,” said resident Michael Kunch. Kunch and his daughter, Abigail, laughed about the impending storms now, but they...
MONROVIA, CA
Nashville News Hub

“I would do it again in a heartbeat”, Families spend their Christmas Eve rescuing elk from freezing cold river

When this brave man and his brother went out hunting for coyotes on Christmas Eve they saw something they’d never seen before. As they approached an icy Kettle River in northeast Washington they saw elk in the river. “One calf was already deceased before we started. Our best guess was that they had been there all night drowning, kicking each other, getting huge wounds from the ice.” his wife wrote on Facebook.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: Freezing Temperatures Cause Wild Ice Formations

Yellowstone National Park officials report that freezing temperatures are causing wild and bizarre ice formations throughout the park. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (December 28th), the Yellowstone National Park officials shared a snapshot of rime ice at the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces. “Wild, moisture, and freezing temperatures together form some beautiful scenes and interesting sculptures in winter,” the officials write. Rime ice is formed when supercooled water droplets in the air freeze onto surfaces while are also supercooled. This is all done usually in a light wind.
ENVIRONMENT

