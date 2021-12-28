How to break your social media addiction

Keeping kids’ minds and bodies safe is one of the most basic responsibilities to which parents must commit. With the world changing almost constantly these days, moms and dads are forced to roll with each one, attempting to keep up with each danger that pops up. One critical issue concerns their activity on social media platforms. Kids have been using electronic devices in their daily lives for almost a decade, and with each year new advancements in their technology create windows of opportunity for unsafe or unmonitored behavior and activity. This kind of online presence can open kids up to a world of online predators or cyberbullies.

