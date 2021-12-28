How to break your social media addiction

BTS's main dancer and lead vocalist Jimin impresses fans yet again with his new look. BTS' Jimin is an idol greatly adored by fans everywhere, and whenever he is not active on social media, there's always a concerted effort to try and reel him in. This is what happened on the 13th of December when fans trended several hashtags and keywords, including JIMIN OUR HAPPINESS, WE MISS YOU JIMIN, WE LOVE YOU JIMIN, JIMIN JIMIN #BTSJIMIN, #Jiminie, #WeLoveYouJimin, #방탄소년단지민 and Jimin Prince on Twitter in a bid to catch the attention of their beloved idol. JIMIN OUR HAPPINESS even took the top spot on worldwide trends.
