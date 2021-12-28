ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

A potato farmer is working to reduce its carbon emissions

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmer Walter Simon is a potato grower from Pembrokeshire and is helping to reduce carbon emissions. He said...

www.bbc.com

Good News Network

Major Turning Point in 2021 Saw Global Shipping Take Massive Steps to Reduce Emissions

2021 was, among other things good and bad, the year in which the global marine shipping industry took concrete steps towards reducing its global emissions footprint. Accounting for 90% of the world’s international trade, and 3% of human emissions, marine shipping is among the largest greenhouse gas emitters, and one which could in theory, go green the easiest.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Does Emissions Intensity Matter?

There is a lot of focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the freight and supply chain industry. But how does a company reduce its overall emissions if its freight volume increases?. Emissions intensity, or carbon intensity, is a key performance indicator (KPI) that measures the amount of GHG emissions...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

China vows to cut carbon emissions from aluminum smelters by 5% by 2025

China pledged to cut carbon emissions from aluminum smelters and reduce steel capacity under a five-year plan that adds some details on Beijing’s drive to reshape heavy industries. The aluminum sector should slash emissions 5% by 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement. Capacity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefishsite.com

UK farmers turn to seaweed in a bid to reduce livestock methane emissions

Following an agreement at COP26 where the US and EU pledged to reduce agricultural outputs from ruminant livestock by upwards of 30 percent by 2030, scientists at Queen's University Belfast's Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) will feed seaweed to farm animals to slash methane by at least 30 percent.
AGRICULTURE
habitatmag.com

Problem Solved: Cutting Carbon Emissions to Avoid Fines

As part of our Problem Solved series, Habitat spoke with Darren Johnson, a senior accounts manager at Bright Power. Figuring out an upgrade path to meet the requirements of the Climate Mobilization Act, or Local Law 97, can be daunting for any co-op or condo board. But a green committee in one co-op is tackling this now. First, what kinds of improvements has this co-op made in the past?
ENVIRONMENT
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin’s Green Potential: Energy Consumption Does Not Equal Carbon Emissions

Bitcoin mining has long been singled out for its contribution to rising global carbon emissions. Fortunately for the pioneering cryptocurrency, many of these critiques are based on faulty assumptions and predictions divorced from an understanding of the built-in energy-seeking incentives native to Bitcoin, and underplaying the positive impact it has now and may have in the future for billions of global citizens. While it is true that the global Bitcoin network does consume a meaningful amount of energy, that consumption must be put into context and weighed against its benefits if we are to have a consequential debate. We don’t often hear criticism of Netflix or Google’s data and energy consumption costs, so why Bitcoin?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Tesla Helps China Kick Gas, Reduce Carbon Emissions In A Big Way

Tesla is growing exponentially across the globe, though China is a clear leader when it comes to EV adoption. Fortunately for the US electric automaker, its factory in China is cranking out many more EVs than it had originally planned, and the Chinese are filling orders and driving emissions-free. While...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Head of Irish business group says carbon budgets will cost 38,000 jobs

The CEO of an Irish business lobby group warned Taoiseach Micheál Martin that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets would hit the economy for 7.8 billion euro a year and cost 38,000 jobs.The head of Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) Danny McCoy said the move to include emissions from land usage in the budgets would "totally undermine the viability" of the agri-food industry, records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.The Government proceeded with the change on October 15 after the October letter from Mr McCoy had been brought to Mr Martin’s attention.A spokesperson for the Department of...
WORLD
The Associated Press

E Ink Announces Pledge to Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2021-- E Ink, the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, pledged on December 23 to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040. E Ink has been working for several years towards zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote sustainable technologies. E Ink has a three phase plan to reach their commitment of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2040. In the first phases, E Ink aims to achieve 40 percent of renewable energy use by 2025 and 100 percent renewable energy use to implement the RE100 target by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
kunr.org

Reno becomes first U.S. city to track carbon emissions in real time

The City of Reno recently launched a platform that shows the carbon output caused by all city-controlled sources, from fire stations to waste treatment plants. The emissions are being tracked by Ledger8760. Their CEO, Adam Kramer, said Reno is the first city in the country to look at its emissions on a 24-7 basis.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Decline in plastic bag use is driven by money not climate crisis, study suggests

The decline in plastic bag usage in recent years is fueled by a desire to save our pennies as opposed to the planet, a new study has suggested.According to new research conducted by Nottingham University Business School’s N/LAB analytics centre, which looked at data on more than 10,000 consumers, shoppers who are shunning plastic bags on their supermarket shops are not at all influenced by the climate crisis.All retailers in the UK are required to legally charge 10p per bag.The study was conducted by looking at loyalty card transactions and examined the psychological and demographic predictors of single-use bag purchases.It...
ENVIRONMENT
csbj.com

Renewable energy is reducing city’s carbon footprint

The Manitou Springs Water Treatment Plant, in partnership with the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority, announced they have finished installation of an in-pipe hydropower system, which is a small step toward Colorado Springs Utilities’ goal of an 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. Climate change...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
etftrends.com

KRBN Captures Global Push to Reduce Emissions

The recent climate summit in November saw many countries committing to be more aggressive about their emission goals as well as the creation of a dual global carbon market. In Europe, where membership within the EU mandates certain emission limits and commitments, countries are overwhelmingly reducing their emissions the fastest, reports 24/7 Wall St.
ENVIRONMENT
industryglobalnews24.com

Technology to Reduce Transport Emissions in the EU

Policymakers of the European Union have proposed new regulations for using technology to stop emissions from transport vehicles, increasing road safety measures, and making travel planning more efficient. The proposals strengthen the Intelligent Transport Systems’ rules by mandating the development of services that can recollect travel-related data. The European...
TRAFFIC
capitalpress.com

U.S. dairy farmers reduce herd, slow production

U.S. dairy producers have reduced cow numbers and milk production in response to ongoing margin pressures and an uncertain feed situation. The dairy cow herd has declined 118,000 head since its peak of 9.5 million in June, and milk production fell into negative year-over-year territory in November, according to USDA.
AGRICULTURE
electricvehiclesresearch.com

EVs Provide Lower Carbon Emissions Through Additional Channels

With new major spending packages investing billions of dollars in electric vehicles in the U.S., some analysts have raised concerns over how green the electric vehicle industry actually is, focusing particularly on indirect emissions caused within the supply chains of the vehicle components and the fuels used to power electricity that charges the vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nnbw.com

With help from Reno startup, city launches carbon emissions tracking portal

The City of Reno and carbon tracking company Ledger8760 this month announced the launch of a public portal “that comprehensively and accurately captures and monitors the City of Reno's carbon footprint,” according to a Dec. 14 press release. The platform — accessible at. — is capable of...
RENO, NV

