A potato farmer is working to reduce its carbon emissions

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2021-- E Ink, the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, pledged on December 23 to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040. E Ink has been working for several years towards zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote sustainable technologies. E Ink has a three phase plan to reach their commitment of Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2040. In the first phases, E Ink aims to achieve 40 percent of renewable energy use by 2025 and 100 percent renewable energy use to implement the RE100 target by 2030.
