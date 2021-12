Take a look at our top Youtube channels for 2021. As we wind down the year that was 2021 we are breaking down some of our favorite Youtube channels that helped us enjoy our spare time this year. Cable is a thing of the past and most of us spend our time on Youtube researching and going down rabbit holes but we always have a few we must watch every time they upload. Here are a few of the standouts we enjoyed from 2021.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO