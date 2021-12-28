ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Increased workload on tap

Williams could be in line for a larger workload Sunday at Cincinnati if Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) is sidelined, ESPN.com reports. Edwards-Helaire departed this past Sunday's win against the Steelers...

profootballnetwork.com

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Update: Will Darrel Williams or Derrick Gore step up?

En route to the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC West-clinching victory, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was forced from the game with a collarbone injury. While nothing about his injury timeline is official yet, fantasy football managers need to start creating a contingency plan for Week 17 in case he misses time. How will the backfield of Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore perform in fantasy championship week?
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 17: Add Trey Lance, Darrel Williams, and Elijah Moore as quick as humanly possible

If you’re reading this, you are soooo close to a fantasy title. And with more than 100 NFL players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, you might be soooo close to throwing your hands in exasperation — because many impact fantasy performers might not be active in Week 17. So we need to do some digging. Which mostly unrostered fantasy football players should be targeted off the waiver wire ahead of this weekend — either to help your own team, or to block your opponent?
Should you add Darrel Williams or Derrick Gore on the waiver wire in Week 17?

After months of preparation, work, and a bit of luck, we have made it to Week 17, championship week for fantasy football. Yet, it is not time to rest on one’s laurels, as hoisting that hardware begins by examining the waiver wire to either bolster your team or block your rival. One of the key situations to watch will be in the Kansas City Chiefs’ backfield, where Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s injury could shift responsibilities to Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore. With one game left to play in the majority of leagues, what is the latest injury update on Edwards-Helaire, and should fantasy managers rush to the waiver wire to grab Williams and Gore?
