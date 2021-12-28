Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Increased workload on tap

After months of preparation, work, and a bit of luck, we have made it to Week 17, championship week for fantasy football. Yet, it is not time to rest on one’s laurels, as hoisting that hardware begins by examining the waiver wire to either bolster your team or block your rival. One of the key situations to watch will be in the Kansas City Chiefs’ backfield, where Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s injury could shift responsibilities to Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore. With one game left to play in the majority of leagues, what is the latest injury update on Edwards-Helaire, and should fantasy managers rush to the waiver wire to grab Williams and Gore?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO