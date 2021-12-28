ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Anderson Cooper’s New Year’s Eve special

By Jude Ephson
 1 day ago
ANDERSON Cooper is set to host his New Year's Eve Special to usher in 2022.

He will be joined by his regular co-host Andy Cohen for the fifth time to say goodbye to an old year and ring in the New Year.

When is Anderson Cooper's New Year's Eve special and how can I watch?

Anderson Cooper's New Year's Eve special will be broadcast live from Times Square, New York, on December 31, 2021, at 8pm EST.

It will be streamed live for CNNgo subscribers and via CNNgo apps for Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and Samsung Smart TV.

It will also be streamed on CNN mobile apps for Android and iOS. Additionally, it will be available on-demand on cable and satellite.

Don Lemon, Alisyn Camerota, and Dulce Sloan will take over as co-hosts at 12.30 am EST, a press release from CNN stated.

Katy Perry is headlining the event from her new Las Vegas Residency called PLAY at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Other celebrities that will be gracing the occasion will be Amanda Gorman, William Shatner, Leslie Jordan, Patti Labelle, Cheri Oteri, Duran Duran, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Earth, Wind & Fire, and other notable names.

Viewers will be able to participate in the live show by sharing their New Year's greetings using #CNNYE, for a chance to be featured in CNN's bottom ticker throughout the evening.

Who is Anderson Cooper?

Anderson Cooper is a veteran journalist who has been one of the faces on CNN for several years.

The 53-year-old journalist is popularly known as the host of Anderson Cooper 360.

Anderson also hosted his own syndicated daytime talk show called Anderson Live, which lasted from 2011 to 2013.

He is believed to be earning an annual salary of about $12 million.

Furthermore, Anderson is also known to have gained extra wealth after he received an inheritance from his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, when she passed away in 2019.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be co-hosting the New Year's Eve special Credit: Getty - Contributor

Is Andy Cohen cohosting the New Year's Eve special?

Andy Cohen, who has been a regular co-host for the New Year's Eve special, will be co-hosting with Anderson Cooper for their fifth year.

Cooper and Cohen have been friends for over two decades. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, the pair recounted a blind date they had in the 1990's.

Cooper stated: "I knew within 45 seconds, I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen. I imagined him in like a Bluetooth headset, gesticulating. He was all excited, and he violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom within the first minute of talking to me."

Cohen chimed in saying: "I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy! I was excited."

