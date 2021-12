Bath & Body Works is offering a coupon for 20% off any purchase of $25 or more on Wednesday, December 29, 2021!. Online Shopping: Enter the promotion code WADDLE during online checkout to get the discount, which is valid until December 30, 2021 at 5:59 AM ET. The offer cannot be combined with any other code-based offers.

BATH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO