Democrats, you have a problema. And it’s not some built-in defect with Latino voters. The problem is you. You’re not chasing us away because you’re too “woke.” You’re chasing us away because you’ve been asleep at the switch when it comes to reaching out to us. You no longer ask for our votes because you assume you have them. You’re too busy chasing after white suburban soccer moms by talking tough on immigration and criticizing the same lenient policies that produce the immigrant housekeepers and nannies that keep those suburban households afloat. That was always going to be a recipe for bleeding votes, and now the bleeding is out of control.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 DAYS AGO