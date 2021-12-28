ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun-related spinal cord injury in childhood brings hardship later

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Spinal cord injuries in childhood are devastating no matter how they happen, but new research suggests that kids felled by gunshots are even worse off than those who suffer such an injury nonviolently. About 13% of spinal cord injuries in U.S. children are gun-related. "Gunshot-related spinal cord injuries...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Locomotor Training Helps With Development After Pediatric Spinal Cord Injury

As an expectant or new parent, it’s something that nothing can prepare you for: An injury at birth, or an illness right after that causes a problem with the spinal cord and may prevent a child from ever walking. Scientists at the University of Louisville have designed a machine...
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
womenworking.com

What Is a Silent Stroke, and Are They Dangerous?

You may know some of the signs of a stroke, and for good reason: according to Harvard Health Publishing, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and stroke is the third leading cause of death in the country, only beat by heart disease and cancer. But...
ScienceAlert

Cataract Surgery Linked to Lower Risk of Developing Dementia, Even 10 Years Later

Cataract surgery is often undertaken to reverse the natural decline in vision as we get older. Now, a new association study underscores the wider benefits such a procedure can have on one's health – especially when it comes to reducing dementia risk. Cataracts are cloudy areas that develop in the lens of the eye as we get older, causing colors to fade and vision to become more blurry. A cataract surgery replaces this cloudy lens with an artificial one to improve sight again. On first glance, it may seem strange that this could have anything to do with the risk of developing...
MedicalXpress

Placental cell therapy could deliver new treatment options for liver disease

A cell therapy could reduce inflammatory response in liver disease, offering hope to thousands of Australians suffering from the disease. Inflammation underpins hundreds of health conditions, contributing to more than 50 percent of deaths worldwide, and Hudson Institute has Australia's largest team of inflammation researchers, whose sole focus is developing treatments to prevent or alleviate inflammation-driven diseases.
yoursun.com

How common are toy-related injuries?

Parents go to great lengths to ensure the safety of their children. Safety is a significant factor when purchasing toys for kids, but how common are toy-related injuries?. According to the National SAFE KIDS Campaign and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 215,000 children are treated for toy-related injuries in emergency rooms across the United States every year. Ninety-seven percent of those children do not require hospitalization, but instances in which children suffer injuries while playing with their toys can be dangerous and frightening.
ScienceAlert

Death-Bringing 'Brain Tsunamis' Have Been Observed in Humans

Back in 2018, researchers were able to study the moment brain death becomes irreversible in the human body for the first time, observing the phenomenon in several Do Not Resuscitate patients as they died in hospital. For years, scientists have researched what happens to your brain when you die, but...
MedicalXpress

Teens and young adults increasingly using alcohol and cannabis together, exacerbating negative consequences

Teens and young adults who use cannabis in the US are considerably more likely to drink alcohol compared to their peers who don't use cannabis, a study has found. The paper, in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, is evidence that young people are increasingly using both substances. Complementary use—when the use of one substance is associated with the rising use of another—amplifies the risks of negative effects, such as driving while impaired, poorer health, and academic struggles. The findings also suggest, however, that some young people may be substituting cannabis use for alcohol. Cannabis use is escalating among adolescents and young adults in the US, but what this means for their drinking, and for the associated risks they may face, is not clear. Understanding how cannabis use and alcohol use interact is vital for designing strategies that can reduce hazardous substance use and lead to improved outcomes. For the new study, investigators examined alcohol consumption in adolescents and young adults, comparing those who use cannabis with those who don't, both in a single year and over time.
MedicalXpress

Depressive symptoms increased among seniors during COVID-19

(HealthDay)—During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in the prevalence of clinically significant depressive symptoms among older adults, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Psychiatry. Paola Zaninotto, Ph.D., from the University College London, and colleagues conducted a longitudinal cohort study involving data from 5,146...
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
