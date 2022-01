The Interstate Bridge Replacement program is expected to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $4 billion, and I question that it will solve the rush-hour traffic problems in the Marine Drive/Hayden Island area that exist today. I am a Hayden Island resident and was actively involved in the Columbia River Crossing project 10 years ago. I was recently on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Hayden Island/Marine Drive Community Working Group, and it looks to me that there is no significant change from 10 years ago. There is simply too much traffic trying to cross the Columbia River when there are only two bridges to funnel that traffic onto.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO