ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Doctor discusses how to cope with grief during the holidays

By Jaleesa Young
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oU1oe_0dXa3xfQ00

(WTNH) – Holidays can be an especially challenging time if you are dealing with the loss of a loved one. Holiday jingles and celebrations that are meant to bring joy can oftentimes serve as a painful reminder to those who have experienced a loss.

Dr. Javeed Sukhera, chair of psychiatry at the Institute of Living, and Chief of Psychiatry at Hartford Hospital is discussing how to cope with grief this holiday.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Fire safety tips to keep in mind as holidays wrap up

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While we’re moving toward the end of the holiday season, there are still some fire safety tips to keep in mind. Bristol Fire Chief Rick Hart shared what commonly causes house fires around the holidays and what steps you can take to prevent a fire at your own home. Watch […]
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Health
WTNH

Foodshare asking for donations during one of the busiest times of the year

(WTNH) – Foodshare is asking for help with food donations during one of its busiest times of the year. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was in Hartford on Wednesday to help highlight Foodshare’s mobile pantry program. The program was created to help address the barriers that make it difficult for people to get quality food, something […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

First Night Hartford is still on, but scaled back due to COVID spike

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – First Night Hartford is back with in-person live fun, though scaled back because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. The free ice skating at Winterfest in Bushnell Park remains. 11-year-old Marquis Marquez and his 9-year-old sister Madison are giving it a whirl. “It’s cold. I fell down like three times,” Marquis […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Institute Of Living#Hartford Hospital
WTNH

Health Headlines: With at-home COVID tests being distributed, doctor discusses the best time to test and what to do if you’ve been exposed

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, the state is rolling out those free COVID-19 tests. When is the best time to test, what to do if you’ve been exposed to COVID, and is there an end in sight. Dr. Sharon Stoll, Neuro immunologist at Yale Medicine and assistant professor of neurology at Yale is discussing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

Hartford HealthCare receives first shipment of antiviral COVID-19 pill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford HealthCare has received its first shipment of an antiviral COVID-19 pill. There are currently 318 people hospitalized with COVID across Hartford HealthCare and doctors say the omicron variant is now the dominant variant in Connecticut. RELATED: 6 things to know about Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill Paxlovid “We did not get a […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WTNH

Jurassic Quest opens at the Hartford Convention Center to give people an immersive experience into the world of dinosaurs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – From T-Rex to ‘over-rafter’ the gangs all here. It’s millions of years of history seen through the eyes of a child. Welcome to Jurassic Quest, an exhibit featuring 100 dinosaurs, some dating back more than 60 million years. “It is an immersive educational experience. We have over a hundred full-size dinosaurs,” […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Groton officials discuss distribution plans for at-home COVID tests

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – At-home COVID tests have been hard to come by lately. There are two in each kit. “It can be administered to two different people but ideally what it’s supposed to do is you wait a day or two and then take the second test,” explained Town of Groton Police Chief Louis […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Lamont: Shipment of at-home COVID-19 tests delayed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that the anticipated shipment of at-home COVID-19 tests has been delayed. On Monday, Lamont announced that the state would be distributing a total of three million at-home rapid tests to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Cities and towns across the state have been preparing to start […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy