ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Named to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Joseph was brought up to the taxi squad Tuesday. Joseph or fellow taxi-squad addition Juuso...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
John Marino
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Pim
92.9 The Ticket

NHL postpones Boston-Montreal game due to COVID-19 cases

The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between Boston and Montreal amid a rise in COVID-19 cases around the league. The league said a makeup date for the game hasn't been finalized. The Canadiens play again Monday at the New York Islanders. There was no word from the league on the Bruins' game Sunday at Ottawa.
CHINA
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
milehighsports.com

Hockey Mountain High Podcast: Taxi Squad Ready

Listen to “Taxi Squad Ready” on Spreaker. The Avalanche are back and prepping for Wednesday’s game after an extended holiday break. Aarif and J.J. have all the roster updates after Sunday’s practice, including guys in COVID protocol and their return dates, upcoming call ups, the goaltending situation and the return of taxi squads. The guys then prepare early 2022 new years resolutions for a number of players on the team before closing out the show with what the rest of the season will look like and how it’ll mirror the sprint from last year’s 56-game calendar. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Alex Turcotte: Joins taxi squad

Turcotte was promoted from AHL Ontario to the taxi squad Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports. Turcotte has 10 points in 18 AHL appearances this season. The 20-year-old forward has yet to make his NHL debut.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' John Moore: Added to taxi squad

Moore was promoted from AHL Providence to the taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly. Moore has been held scoreless in four NHL games this season but has six points in 10 AHL games. He could be on the active roster for Wednesday's tilt with the Senators.
NHL
griffinshockey.com

Four Griffins Join Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled forward Riley Barber, defensemen Dan Renouf and Luke Witkowski, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber joined the Red Wings for the first time in his career on Dec. 18 and...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy