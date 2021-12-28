Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Named to taxi squad

Listen to “Taxi Squad Ready” on Spreaker. The Avalanche are back and prepping for Wednesday’s game after an extended holiday break. Aarif and J.J. have all the roster updates after Sunday’s practice, including guys in COVID protocol and their return dates, upcoming call ups, the goaltending situation and the return of taxi squads. The guys then prepare early 2022 new years resolutions for a number of players on the team before closing out the show with what the rest of the season will look like and how it’ll mirror the sprint from last year’s 56-game calendar. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO