While there's not been a proper press release to itemize out all of the special features of the box set, there's one glaring omission from both of these special releases: Paul Feig's "Ghostbusters." Look, I know a lot of people vehemently despise the 2016 "Ghostbusters" movie and I'm not here to try to convince anyone to feel a certain way about it, but omitting the film from a box-set called the "Ultimate Collection" is factually inaccurate, straight-up disrespectful to everyone who worked on that film, and is one hell of a problematic act of blatant erasure.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO