Health officials issue blue-green algae bloom caution for Lake Estelle (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is notifying residents near Lake Estelle of a blue-green algae bloom.

Officials learned of the bloom after water samples showed evidence of the possible contamination Dec. 27.

Because blooms have the potential to produce toxins, health officials advise people to take the following precautions:

- Do not drink, swim, wade, or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

- Avoid getting water in your eyes, nose, or mouth.

- Keep pets and livestock away from waters where there is a bloom.

Blue-green algae is a common occurrence in freshwater environments throughout Florida and can appear year-round.

More information about Florida’s water quality status and public health notifications can be found here.

To report an algae bloom, contact FDEP at 855-305-3903 or online.

