ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Danny Brown Reveals He Wasn't A Fan Of Dave Chappelle's Skit On Big Sean's "Detroit 2"

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Brown has taken credit for getting Dave Chappelle too high before one of his comeback comedy shows in Detroit, during which he was booed after slurring his words on stage and delivering inaudible punchlines. On Big Sean's Detroit 2 album, Chappelle tells a story about the...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hot969boston.com

Big Sean Responds to Kanye’s Diss, Says He’s Owed Millions

Big Sean responded to Kanye’s diss and says that he’s owed millions by the “Praise God” rapper. During the Drink Champs podcast, the Detroit rapper responded to Kanye’s previous comments about Big Sean saying he was his worst signing. Sean says he was hurt by...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Danny Brown Cover Korn’s “Freak On A Leash”

Last night in Chicago, Danny Brown and Rico Nasty went head-to-head in a Red Bull SoundClash, a complicated sort of battle full of rules and sections. As part of the battle, both Rico and Danny had to cover other people’s songs. Rico Nasty did a version of Chief Keef’s “Faneto,” a song that’s shown a near-alchemical ability to get people fired up. In his response, Danny Brown did some weird shit. He covered Korn.
CHICAGO, IL
Vulture

Big Sean Thinks Ye’s Callout ‘Wasn’t Godly’

Weeks after Ye went on Drink Champs to claim, among many other things, that signing Big Sean was “the worst thing” he’d “ever done,” Sean went on the podcast to correct the record. The Detroit rapper spoke to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN in a more than three-hour conversation that spent a large chunk focused on Ye and his label, G.O.O.D. Music. “He changed my life and I love him for that,” Sean said of Ye, who signed him to G.O.O.D. Music. However, Big Sean went on to claim his G.O.O.D. Music contract was “the worst deal” his manager had seen, and that the label hadn’t paid him $6 million from royalties, discovered in an audit. “That’s life-changing money for me,” said Sean. The rapper added that he did not own his G.O.O.D. Music masters, after Ye previously spoke in 2020 about the importance of owning his own masters.
CELEBRITIES
MetroTimes

Big Sean responds to Kanye West’s claims in the most Detroit way possible

Quite possibly the most anticipated episode of Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast is dropping this week as rapper and host N.O.R.E. sits down with Big Sean. The Detroit 2 rapper not only discusses his career, and his dad’s friendship with Dave Chappelle, but is responding to Kanye West saying that signing him was the “worst thing he’s ever done.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Sean
Person
Danny Brown
Person
Dave Chappelle
TMZ.com

Dave Chappelle Performs to Packed House at Peppermint Club in L.A.

Dave Chappelle did what he does best Tuesday night ... packed the house with fans, including a bunch of celebs, who showed up on a cold L.A. night to watch Dave's stand-up. Chappelle was in great spirits as he arrived at the Peppermint Club in WeHo -- drink and cigarette in hand.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Cedric The Entertainer Says Chappelle Might Cancel Himself By Thinking He’s Bigger Than Everybody Else

Cedric The Entertainer, one of the original “Kings Of Comedy”, was never really outspoken when it came to social issues, but now that some of those issues have affected another fellow comedian, the Barber Shop star has something to say. As Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer continues to stir up more controversy, Ced says that could actually cause Chappelle to cancel himself.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Big Sean On Relating To His 'Twenties' Character And Whether He's Ever Ghosted A Girl Like Tristan

"I don't agree with everything he does or how he acts or how he says [things] but I can see where he's coming from," the rapper says. Tonight season 2 of the hit BET comedy-drama Twenties comes to an end which means saying a temporary goodbye to some of our favorite characters — and eye candy — on the show like Big Sean. The Detroit rapper plays Tristan, the Zen love interest of Nia, and while the Finally Famous artist isn’t an exact carbon copy of his on-screen character, he does admit they share some similarities.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube Reveals Real Reason Chris Tucker Quit "Friday" Franchise, Claps Back At Faizon Love

Friday is a cultural phenomenon. Despite the 1995 buddy comedy stoner film having a budget of over $3 million, it grossed over $27 million at the box office and became a notable franchise with subsequent releases including Next Friday, Friday After Next, and more. The sequels did not earn the strongest reviews though, which could be because of Chris Tucker quitting the franchise after the first film.
MOVIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy