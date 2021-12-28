Danny Brown Reveals He Wasn't A Fan Of Dave Chappelle's Skit On Big Sean's "Detroit 2"

Weeks after Ye went on Drink Champs to claim, among many other things, that signing Big Sean was “the worst thing” he’d “ever done,” Sean went on the podcast to correct the record. The Detroit rapper spoke to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN in a more than three-hour conversation that spent a large chunk focused on Ye and his label, G.O.O.D. Music. “He changed my life and I love him for that,” Sean said of Ye, who signed him to G.O.O.D. Music. However, Big Sean went on to claim his G.O.O.D. Music contract was “the worst deal” his manager had seen, and that the label hadn’t paid him $6 million from royalties, discovered in an audit. “That’s life-changing money for me,” said Sean. The rapper added that he did not own his G.O.O.D. Music masters, after Ye previously spoke in 2020 about the importance of owning his own masters.

