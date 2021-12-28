ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Brayden Point: Ready to rock

Point (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup...

Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrej Sustr: In virus protocol

The Lightning placed Sustr in COVID-19 protocol Monday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Sustr enters protocol a day after joining Tampa Bay's taxi squad. Depending on symptoms and test results, the 31-year-old could miss upwards of 10 days. Sustr has played in eight NHL games and has tallied one goal this season.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Max Lagace: Added to taxi squad

Lagace was recalled to the taxi squad from AHL Syracuse on Monday. With Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott in COVID-19 protocols, Lagace could be promoted to the active roster for Tuesday's game against Montreal. He's sporting a 3.86 GAA and an .861 save percentage through seven AHL games this season.
