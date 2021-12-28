ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Air station gets $8.7 million after Biden signs off on law

By Patty Coller
WYTV.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Air Reserve Station is set to get millions of dollars in funding for runway improvements. President Joe Biden signed the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes $8.7 million to...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

 

