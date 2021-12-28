ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

By Maren Estrada
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nVVV_0dXa2Ism00

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots . Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30!

There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that just went mega-viral on TikTok and is selling like crazy? Kids love it so much, and so do adults even if they won’t admit it. Now, it’s down to the lowest price in a while thanks to a discount on Amazon.

Or how about this awesome 22-in-1 screwdriver set that retails for $30 but is down to just $21.99 on Amazon right now?

All that is just the tip of the iceberg! How about the gadget that lets your open your garage with your phone or voice for just $22.99? Or beloved TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs for just $7.50 each?! Best of all, Amazon’s Echo Dot that everyone loves so much is only $19.99 right now!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvWYd_0dXa2Ism00

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal

Price: $19.99
You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Buy Now

Amazon finds under $30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJtTg_0dXa2Ism00

Some of the most useful things you’ve ever bought didn’t necessarily cost a lot of money. And now, we’re about to add a bunch of new entries to that list. We’ve rounded up 10 different gadgets and gizmos on Amazon that are all super useful and yet shockingly affordable.

These popular products are already priced so low that they don’t need extra savings to make them appealing — though many of them actually do have added discounts right now from Amazon or from third-party sellers. When you finally get your hands on any of these awesome Amazon finds, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them!

Check out our roundup below to see 10 different devices you’ll wish you had all along. Some are novel gadgets that you’ve probably never heard of and others are key essentials that cost way less than popular rivals. In either case, you should definitely take advantage of these excellent Amazon finds.

Amazon Echo Dot is an amazing Amazon find on sale for less than $30

  • Amazon’s Echo Dot is the #1 best-selling Alexa smart speaker of all time!
  • It’s Amazon’s most compact Alexa smart speaker ever
  • Fits perfectly in tight spaces or on your counter without taking up too much room
  • Features loud, rich sound and a sleek fabric design
  • You can even pair two Echo Dots together for stereo sound
  • Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and so much more
  • Stream songs from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM, and other popular services
  • Turn on your lights, lock your doors, control the temperature in your house, and more



Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal

Price: $19.99
You Save: $20.00 (50%)
Buy Now

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener

  • Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, from down the block, or from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone
  • No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try
  • You can also control your garage door with your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands
  • Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor
  • Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you
  • Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key, and you can get a $30 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )
  • Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993
  • Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time
  • It’s one of the best Amazon finds under $30!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrSpN_0dXa2Ism00

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Bluetooth

Price: $19.98
You Save: $10.00 (33%)
Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs

  • TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs let you control just about anything in your home using a simple app on your smartphone
  • They also support voice control thanks to integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Turn your devices on and off with a simple voice command!
  • Works with lamps, fans, home appliances, Christmas lights, and so much more


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybKol_0dXa2Ism00

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs

Price: $29.99
Buy Now

Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit

  • The incredible adhesive that’s stronger than any glue — Bondic is liquid plastic that is 100% waterproof, heat-resistant, and dries clear just like glue
  • Apply to any plastic surface and use the included UV light in the cap to set the liquid
  • Cures in seconds to create a permanent bond


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYDxo_0dXa2Ism00

Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit

Price: $23.95
Buy Now

Nanch 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set

  • Nanch’s H8 22-in-1 screwdriver set includes 22 magnetic screwdriver bits
  • Don’t worry because the bits aren’t over-magnetized, so they won’t damage small electronics
  • All bits are made from S2 steel alloy with a hardness rating of HRC 58-62
  • Special anti-rust treatment ensures that this set stays free of any rusting


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCf2Z_0dXa2Ism00

Nanch 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set

Price: Price too low to display
Buy Now

TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs

  • Available in either dimmable white or multicolor
  • Control with your Kasa app or your voice with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Compatible with popular smart home platforms


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAjWs_0dXa2Ism00

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110 with Alexa & Google

Price: $8.94
You Save: $8.05 (47%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AN8XU_0dXa2Ism00

TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart Light Bulb KL125P2 with Alexa & Google

Price: $9.99
You Save: $5.00 (33%)
Buy Now

Galaxy Star Projector: One of the best Amazon finds under $30

  • This awesome night light and projector beams an array of stars onto the walls and ceiling around it, creating a magical scene that feels like you’re sleeping under the night sky
  • The projector rotates slowly to simulate the rotation of the Earth — how cool is that?!
  • Tranquil and relaxing to help young children (and adults!) fall asleep faster
  • This model can also project ocean waves, so you can vary the scenes
  • Lighting is dimmable and there are 10 different color options to choose from including red, blue, green, white, or multicolor


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Urvui_0dXa2Ism00

Star Projector Galaxy Projector Night Light with LED Nebula and 10 Lighting Modes Bluetooth Spe…

Price: $26.99
You Save: $3.00 (10%)
Buy Now

AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker

  • Want delicious espresso and coffee on the go? Don’t spend $5 a cup at Starbucks.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cd1z8_0dXa2Ism00

AEROPRESS Coffee and Espresso Maker – Quickly Makes Delicious Coffee Without Bitterness – 1 to…

Price: $29.95
You Save: $5.04 (14%)
Buy Now

BLACK+DECKER Power Scrubber Brush

  • Don’t sit there scrubbing your dishes by hand when they won’t fit in the dishwasher — use this awesome top-rated device instead.
  • This is definitely one of the best Amazon finds under $30!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zrar_0dXa2Ism00

BLACK+DECKER Power Scrubber Brush (PKS160)

Price: $14.99
Buy Now

HOUSE DAY Black Magic Space-Saving Clothes Hangers: An essential Amazon find under $30

  • No closet should be without them, and you get 10 for less than $20.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1Rm1_0dXa2Ism00

HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers Space Saving Clothes Hangers Organizer Smart Closet Space Saver P…

Price: $12.99 ($1.30/Count)
You Save: $12.00 (48%)
Buy Now

Go here to see this month’s best deals online !

The post 10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with appeared first on BGR .

CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
247wallst.com

This Is the Item People Should Buy in Bulk

Going back for decades, most department and grocery stores sold items one by one. People could buy a can of soup, but there were no discounts for 30 cans. People could buy a dress, but they did not save money when buying a dozen. Sometimes, there were sales where people could buy three bars of soap and get one for free, but bulk sales of dozens of the same item at once were not a regular part of retail.
RETAIL
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon driver was warned she’d be fired for returning with packages during a tornado

An Amazon delivery driver in Illinois was told to keep delivering packages after she reported hearing tornado sirens, with the dispatcher saying that the sirens were “just a warning.” According to a report by Bloomberg, which includes screenshots of the conversation, the driver was told that returning to the warehouse would be viewed as a route refusal, “which [would] ultimately end with you not having a job come tomorrow morning.”
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

BGR.com

