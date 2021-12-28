ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD directive to record race, gender during traffic stops sparks officer concerns

The paperwork is meant to ensure cops aren't wrongly profiling the people they are stopping, sources say. Christopher Sadowski

NYPD cops will soon have to start recording the race, gender and age of every person they pull over during a vehicle stop — even cyclists, The Post has learned.

From Jan. 1, officers will be required to fill out a new form that notes the demographics of the person driving the vehicle or bike, and whether any police action was taken against them, according to an internal order obtained by The Post.

The forms have to be filled out even if no law enforcement action is taken.

Sources said the additional paperwork is meant, in part, to ensure cops aren’t wrongly profiling the people they are stopping.

But an NYPD officer with more than two decades on the job said it is just a “recipe for disaster.”

“As an officer, I’m definitely going to think twice about pulling anyone over. That’s the first thing they’re going to look at how many black and Hispanic people you pulled over,” the cop said.

The officer added that some cops were already hesitant to stop people — and the additional paperwork would just deter them even more.

Cops are already calling on incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell to put a stop to the new rule.

“They’re all just saying, ‘I just won’t pull anybody over.’ Why would you when everything you do is going to be scrutinized? I’m black and I don’t even want to pull anyone over at this point,” the cop said.

The new paperwork requirement for vehicle stops is reminiscent of the UF 250 form cops are required to fill out on suspects, which detected high profiling during stop-and-frisks across the Big Apple a decade ago.

The new forms are being implemented to comply with an amendment to Local Law 45 that requires the department to report precinct-level data on the number of vehicles stopped by uniformed officers.

Posters warning about the new vehicle report forms have been plastered in precincts across the city ahead of the rollout.

“We are complying with the requirements of Local Law 45 of 2021,” an NYPD spokesman said.

New York Civil Liberties Union Legal Director Christopher Dunn said the NYPD has previously failed to provide a full picture when it comes to its vehicle stops.

“So this will be a big step forward to having a more complete picture,” said Dunn.

“We have every reason to believe that vehicle stops have the same racial bias as pedestrian stops,” he said. “But now, we’re going to be able to know. Maybe it will turn out there’s no racial bias but I’d be surprised.”

Meanwhile, furious cops are already calling on incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who takes on the top job the same day the new form is rolled out, to put a stop to it.

“If this new commissioner wants to change things, this is definitely something she has to change,” the veteran cop told The Post. “I would hope that [Mayor-elect] Eric [Adams] gets rid of that because he knows it’s just a distraction.”

The head of the city’s largest police union agreed with that sentiment.

“This is the sad legacy of the outgoing City Council,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said.

“They passed bill after bill to further the anti-police narrative, but did absolutely nothing to help us curb the bloodshed in our neighborhoods,” he said. “The incoming Council needs to refocus their priorities. Instead of new paperwork, we need meaningful support to get violent criminals off the street.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Profiling#City Council#The Post#Hispanic
