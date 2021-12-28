ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leila Fadel Is the Newest Host of Morning Edition and Up First

By Andrew Beaujon
Washingtonian.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeila Fadel will become the newest host of NPR’s flagship AM news show Morning Edition, the public media network announced Tuesday. She’ll also be a host of Up First, NPR’s daily news podcast. Fadel most recently covered race and identity as a national correspondent based in Los Angeles; she’ll move to...

