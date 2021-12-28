ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Heinicke vs. Kyle Allen: Coach Ron Rivera Makes Washington QB Decision

By Cole Thompson
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 1 day ago

Has the clock struck midnight on Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke? A meltdown in Arlington sure isn't boosting his case for 2022, and maybe coach Ron Rivera’s decision for NFL Week 17 is revelatory.

In the wake of Washington's 56-14 loss at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Rivera is saying that while Heinicke will start this week against Philadelphia, Washington will “probably” play Kyle Allen.

That doesn’t sound like much of “direction” at the position.

Once backup Allen entered the Dallas game, it was an indication of where Rivera might be headed after Week 18.

From the start, there were concerns with Heinicke as he returned from the COVID-19 list to play. And in fairness, he wasn’t alone is performing poorly.

“It’s the same story from two weeks ago,” Heinicke said, reflecting on the Cowboys win at Washington. “They just kicked our ass in all three phases of the game.”

Here, Heinicke completed seven throws for 122 yards with a quick TD to Antonio Gibson before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

Heinicke returned to WFT on a two-year deal following his heroics in the NFC Wild-Card loss to Tampa Bay and was expected to serve as newcomer Ryan Fitzpatrick's backup. But a Week 1 hip injury ended the 39-year-old Fitzpatrick’s season, giving Heinicke the chance to start.

At times, he's been the reason for the team's success. In other moments, Heinicke has been less than stsble.

Even if Rivera believes in the upside of Heinicke, we will argue that competition must be added to the locker room - real competition via free agency or the NFL Draft next April. A name like Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett or Ole Miss' Matt Corral could be what's needed.

Great quarterbacks overcome obstacles. Whether it's a turnover or defense allowing a score, the best find ways to win. Rivera is still in search of that guy, and as both Heinicke and Allen approach Week 17 and the off-season, it's not midnight yet, the clock is at 11:59 and ticking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0ebn_0dXa084L00

Washington Football Team on FanNation

