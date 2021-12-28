ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nonpoint premieres video for “Back in the Game” song off new ﻿'Ruthless'﻿ EP

qrockonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNonpoint has premiered the video “Back in the Game,” a track off the band’s new EP, Ruthless. The clip, streaming now on YouTube, captures footage from Elias Soriano and...

www.qrockonline.com

thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Grimes Shares New Fantasy-Inspired Music Video For “Player Of Games”

Grimes has unveiled the ultimate fantasy-themed music video for her latest song “Player of Games.” The video first sees Grimes playing chess with a medieval knight, which eventually leads into a lightsaber battle and then to a regular sword fight. “Huge thanks to the team on this they bled for this one, or at least we all got food poisoning haha,” Grimes wrote on Instagram. The video was directed by Anton Tammi, who Grimes also thanks in her Instagram post.” Extra special shout out to Anton, this was definitely one of the coolest collaborative experiences I’ve ever had.” Creative direction and story credits were done by Grimes herself. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
PopCrush

Grimes Teases a Career Change for After She Drops New Album ‘Book 1′

Grimes is expected to drop a new album called Book 1 in 2022. However, after that the experimental musician is apparently considering a change in careers. Before you worry too much, she told fans that she isn't leaving music behind. However, the "Violence" hit-maker took to Twitter to make it very clear that she is sick of being a celebrity.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

The 5 Songs Doja Cat Can’t Live Without

While on set for her Rolling Stone cover shoot, Doja Cat revealed the five songs she can’t live without. The Grammy-nominated rapper is the face of RS‘s January issue. In the video, Doja Cat shares an eclectic mix of favorite songs, showing off her unique taste and wide-ranging influences. She singles out the French-language Yves Montand tune “Le Jazz et La Java” first, citing a specific throat sound the singer makes while lingering on a note. Other artists include Babyxsosa, Mulherin, Big Thief (one of her favorite bands), and Ms. Sancha. “Try Me” by Ms. Sancha is a song that Doja Cat loved as a kid, considering it to be one of the defining songs of her youth.
MUSIC
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
Billboard

Chloe’s ‘Have Mercy’ Hits No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart

Chloe has no mercy for the competition on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as her single, “Have Mercy,” races to No. 1 on the list dated Dec. 18. The song advances 5-1 thanks to a 12% surge in plays in the week ending Dec. 9, according to MRC Data, and becomes the week’s most-played song at U.S. monitored R&B/hip-hop radio stations.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Coldplay & BTS — “My Universe”

Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe,” which is featured on the British band’s Music Of The Spheres album, was one of the biggest hits of 2021. According to Chris Martin, the lyrics tell a sad story about love being “forbidden.”. Fav lyric: “You are my stars...
MUSIC
x1065.com

Lorde premieres video for '﻿Solar Power﻿' song "Leader of a New Regime"

Lorde has premiered the video for "Leader of a New Regime," a track from her new album, Solar Power. The clip finds the New Zealand artist standing in front of the ocean, with shots of running horses and a mysterious mirror stuck in the sand, reflecting the water. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS Top Year-End Streaming Charts

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Pooh Shiesty were among the artists topping the major streaming services’ year-end charts, according to a list distributed Thursday by the Digital Media Association, of which Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube are members. DIMA noted that streaming continued to rise...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Halo" by Fuchsia Falls

Los Angeles dream-pop duo Fuchsia Falls release their debut single “Halo” today and Big Takeover is pleased to host the premiere of this enchanting track that unfolds with lovely limpid guitar flow and softly airy vocals. “Halo” is replete with ethereal guitar washes, a driving bassline, and wistfully...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecountrynote.com

Exclusive EP Premiere: Tyler Short’s ‘This Is Me’

2021 has been quite a busy year for country riser Tyler Short. During the summer, the New Jerusalem, PA native released his breakthrough single “This Is Me,” debuting on Apple Music’s “Best New Songs.” The authenticity of the track struck a chord with fans, resulting in the release of a live session video. Short then hinted that he’s only getting started with his follow-up single “Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet.” Now, with the release of his EP This Is Me, Short proves just how much he has to offer. Officially available everywhere tomorrow (12/17), This Is Me premieres exclusively today with The Country Note.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Teramaze premiere video for brand new song Battles

Australian prog rockers Teramaze have premiered a video for a brand new song, Battles, which has been inspired by the lockdowns and ensuing protests that took place in Australia over the last year. You can watch the new video below. "The song Battle was written during the extensive lockdowns that...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – FAOC releases new video for “Semites Like Us Love Christmas”

Toronto, ON’s well-known and well-loved Arab-Canadian artists Maryem Tollar and Roula Said have a comedic and theatrical side project called FAOC (Pronounced FOWK – Friggin’ Arab Orchestra Company). Fresh for Christmas 2021, they’ve released a three-track EP of novelty Christmas classics, Arab Ladies Sing Christmas Carols Written...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

FKA Twigs Releases New Song & Video ‘Tears In The Club’ Feat. The Weeknd

Earlier tonight when FKA Twigs took to Twitter to announce that she was dropping a new single tonight, she did so in a way that got fans hyped. She told people that they’d get what they’d been wanting from her for a long time and said that she noticed people eating off of her art.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Urge Overkill Premiere New Song 'How Sweet The Light'

Urge Overkill have released their brand new single "How Sweet The Light". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Qui", which is set to hit store son January 28, 2022. "Qui" marks the iconic band's first new album in over a decade. "How Sweet The Light" follows their release of a cover of the George Michael classic "Freedom".
MUSIC
The FADER

TNGHT share new song/video “Brick Figures”

Hudson Mohawke and Lunice have shared a new TNGHT single called "Brick Figures." The release is part of LuckyMe's annual music Advent Calendar, where the electronic label releases loose singles and demos to celebrate the holidays. You can hear the song in the music video above, a "Rubber Johnny"-esque affair directed by Dan Streit and Christopher Rutledge and starring two very bendy 3D figures.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Televangelist Shares New Video for “Scythe”

Televangelist is an experimental electronic project from Brooklyn-based musician Dorian Domi. Domi has made his way around hardcore and experimental scenes for years, both as a member of sludge band Gang Stalker and playing with artists like Death Grips, Yves Tumor, Machine Girl, and Show me the Body. This year he’s broken off on his own, playing every instrument on his new debut album, Daydream Abraxas.
MUSIC
UPI News

NCT 2021 release 'Universe' album, 'Beautiful' music video

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT is back with new music. The K-pop group released the album Universe and a music video for the single "Beautiful" under the name NCT 2021 on Tuesday. In "Beautiful," NCT encourages people to embrace themselves and be happy with who they...
WORLD

