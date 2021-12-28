Theatre Bristol announces its 2022 season line-up

Further update: it’s impossible to keep up with the volume of closed shows, although it’s worth noting that a) plenty of shows are still open b) the reduction in isolation time to seven days will mean some shows will come back sooner. One outlier worth noting, though, is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Cinderella’ (pictured), which has closed until February 9, the only West End show (to date) to simply try and wait the omircron wave out. There has been a generally hostile reaction to the government’s latest support package, which has been particularly criticised for offering no support for the freelance workers that constitute the bulk of the industry.
