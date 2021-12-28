Theatre Bristol announces its 2022 season line-up

Victoria arrives at Society just as Billy kicks up his “drunk” act at the bar. He feigns surprise at seeing her and wonders why she isn’t at The Nutcracker. She’s thankful the kids don’t have to see him drinking alone in the middle of the afternoon. Victoria doubts Lily would be okay with this and wishes she didn’t know what it feels like to be in her shoes. He accuses her of wanting to see him fall apart and says she could have stopped all of this by standing in the way of her brother and father. When she wrestles his drink away, she spills it and notices it’s actually apple juice. “What are you up to, Billy?” she demands. He fudges an excuse, but she sees through it, accusing him of being passive-aggressive in trying to manipulate her feelings. Billy says it’s impossible to make a Newman feel guilty for anything and strides out.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO