Movies

Spider-Man defeated Omicron. Next, it’s Batman’s turn

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man has triumphed against tough box-office odds and the Omicron variant. As theaters and Hollywood get ready to turn the calendar toward 2022, they’re awaiting their next superhero. After 20 months of fits and starts at cinemas, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has become the first movie to gross...

www.channel3000.com

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
Person
Jared Leto
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A New Look At Jared Leto As The Joker

There's been a lot of Joker discussion online over the past few weeks after rumors that Eternals actor Barry Keoghan has been cast as the iconic villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman picked up steam, and Zack Snyder appears to have used the opportunity to share a new look at Jared Leto as The Clown Prince of Crime on Vero.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
#Omicron#Covid#Columbia Pictures
TVOvermind

What to Expect of Jared Leto’s Morbius

Marvel is digging deep into their rich catalog of superhumans in their film adaptation of Morbius. The backstory of Dr. Morbius is a complicated one that crosses the paths of several other Marvel heroes and villains: mainly Spider-Man, but also Blade, X-Men, Dr. Strange, Ghost Rider, and The Punisher, among others. Michael Morbius was born in Greece with a rare blood disease that the left the young boy isolated from others, and due to his condition, he was also left with unseemly facial features and physical frailties. The young Morbius excelled intellectually and through his education studied endlessly in the fields of human and animal biology, as well as hematology (the study of blood), in order to try and find a cure for his rare incurable condition. Trying to cure himself, the now Dr. Morbius attempted an experiment with vampire bat DNA and electroshock therapy, which instead of curing him, gave him pseudo-vampirism. This new awful condition came with superhuman capabilities. This origin story of Mr. Morbius starring Jared Leto as Morbius, endured several several delays, from March of 2021, to October 2021, Morbius is set to be released in theatres nationwide on January 28th, 2022.
MOVIES
thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
Collider

New 'The Batman' Image Shows Catwoman and The Caped Crusader Facing Off

The Bat meets the Cat in a new image from Matt Reeves’ The Batman that features Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz as the jewel thief Catwoman. The new image, released by Empire, shows the duo facing off on the rooftops of Gotham City, although we cannot know if they are meeting as friends or foes.
MOVIES
Newsday

Michael Keaton returning as the Dark Knight in 'Batgirl' movie

Michael Keaton will return as Batman in HBO Max's superhero movie "Batgirl." Warner Bros.' newly released "2022 WB Preview Kit" for media confirms that the star of director Tim Burton's "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992) — who already reprises his role in Warner Bros.' upcoming DC Comics film "The Flash" — has joined the "Batgirl" cast. Singer-actor Leslie Grace ("In the Heights") stars in this first live-action feature spotlighting the DC Comics hero. J.K. Simmons reprises his role from 2017's "Justice League" to play Police Commissioner James Gordon, father of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Brendan Fraser and Jacob Scipio also star.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hits $500 Million at Domestic Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to swing past box office milestones. The superhero sequel crossed the $500 million mark at the domestic marketplace on Tuesday. It’s unclear how far it managed to exceed that threshold, but it should easily become one of the 15 highest-grossing stateside releases in history, passing “Beauty and the Beast,” which netted $505 million during its run. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took in $24.7 million on Monday from 4,336 locations, bringing its domestic total to $495.1 million. The 11-day gross is the third highest of all time, according to Sony, the studio behind the film. It’s also becomes...
MOVIES

