Spider-Man defeated Omicron. Next, it’s Batman’s turn

Marvel is digging deep into their rich catalog of superhumans in their film adaptation of Morbius. The backstory of Dr. Morbius is a complicated one that crosses the paths of several other Marvel heroes and villains: mainly Spider-Man, but also Blade, X-Men, Dr. Strange, Ghost Rider, and The Punisher, among others. Michael Morbius was born in Greece with a rare blood disease that the left the young boy isolated from others, and due to his condition, he was also left with unseemly facial features and physical frailties. The young Morbius excelled intellectually and through his education studied endlessly in the fields of human and animal biology, as well as hematology (the study of blood), in order to try and find a cure for his rare incurable condition. Trying to cure himself, the now Dr. Morbius attempted an experiment with vampire bat DNA and electroshock therapy, which instead of curing him, gave him pseudo-vampirism. This new awful condition came with superhuman capabilities. This origin story of Mr. Morbius starring Jared Leto as Morbius, endured several several delays, from March of 2021, to October 2021, Morbius is set to be released in theatres nationwide on January 28th, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO