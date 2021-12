Companies’ supply chains are often responsible for more than 90% of their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making it a key area of focus for firms trying to improve environmental performance and participate in global efforts to mitigate climate change and minimize environmental impacts. Many companies are now exploring how their supply chains can improve, from how they select suppliers to how they monitor performance. These efforts raise new considerations for in-house counsel as they work with sustainability professionals to improve environmental performance and keep business objectives on track.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO